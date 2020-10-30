For Cindy Boe, the gun show in Bowman got off to a good start Friday, in spite of the weather.
The Baker resident was one of the vendors at the three-day event in the 4 Season’s Pavilion at the Bowman County Fairgrounds, with her specialty being artwork and cutting boards which filled the northern edge of the pavilion.
The show had a good turnout Saturday in spite of the harsh snowstorm outside, she added. “Yesterday (Saturday), I did well,” she said as the show started to wind down Sunday afternoon.
Now, she’ll have a week to prepare for show runner Rick Stark setting up shop at Thee Garage in Baker for the weekend starting Nov. 6.
“The attendance was down (in Bowman) because of the snow,” he said. “We had a good turnout Friday afternoon. Saturday was good for all the snow.”
Still he estimated that between 300 to 400 people stopped at the show over the three days. “It was down a little bit because of the storm.
The ammunition tables drew a lot of business, he said. “Ammunition was a big thing. There were a lot of gun sales too. There was a lot of antique guns and ammunition,” he added.
“There was a lot of variety there. There were two or three new dealers who had never been there before.”
In addition, to gun dealers, visitors also had the chance to pick up archery items as well as custom made knives, parts to a variety of weapons and handguns. “There were a lot of specialty guns in there.”
Stark added that he would try to have another gun show in March of 2021.
The event in Baker will be a little smaller, with just half the number of tables for vendors, according to Stark. “Some of the vendors from Bowman will be over (in Baker).”
A number of the vendors have been regular participants at his gun shows, Stark explained.
He is hoping for better weather that could draw more people in when the Baker three-day gun show begins.
There will also be food available at the Baker event, he said. There will be no admission charge.
For people interest in having a table at the Baker event or for more information, call Stark at 406-978-2428.
