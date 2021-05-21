Reading is a challenge this summer in Bowman.
At least at the Bowman Regional Public Library.
There are reading lists for adults and also for children.
Adults can choose from the Jenna Bush Hagar Today Show Book Club List or choose from the Tales and Tails Adult Summer Reading List.
They can choose books with a great first line, or books that are set in places they have always wanted to visit.
There are a number of choices available, according to the library director, Sarah Snavely. The library also is offering craft projects.
On Facebook, the library has been reminding their supporters that it time for some summer reading. “This summer, we decided to try something new! For all teens participating in the Teen Summer Reading Challenge (ages 13-20), there will be an option to register for three different take-n-make craft boxes. Teens will learn what a junk journal is, how to make one, and get ideas for how to use it. Supplies are included.
Because we have limited quantity, the boxes must be registered for.
You can do that here at this link: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSew0_VmOA.../viewform...
Or on your beanstalk account under events, or stop in and fill out a form. Once you are registered you can pick up your box!
“We will be doing similar for adults participating in the challenge, so stay tuned when registration opens for that. Our regular preK- elementary kids have an activity sheet in their challenge, plus the usual Tuesday weekly crafts,” the library explained on its Facebook page.
The library has already started signing people up for its summer reading programs – and has expanded it to three … Children’s, Teen (13 and over) along with an adult level.
People can register online at www.bowmanlibrary.org. “We have always done a children’s program, but this year we have added a special teens program and a special adults program,” Snavely explained. “So, it is for everybody this year. That is partially because we raised so much money on Pie Day. That Pie Day was really great,” she added.
The library has lists suggesting some books for the different summer reading levels, she said.
For those people living in Amidon and Marmarth, a bookmobile that comes out of Dickinson serves those communities.
“For Scranton and Rhame, we are a city-county library so they are welcome to come to the library to pick up books. We have people who check out books from both places all the time,” she said.
The library also has found a way to keep the books going out and being checked back in, even during the height of the pandemic.
A year ago, the library set up a book cart where people could take books. They also set up a basket for people to pick up books that had been checked out.
Early this year, the library added boxes for curbside pickup as well as crafts.
“They are wonderful. We tried a whole bunch of different things to provide that service and we stumbled upon that (using large plastic garden boxes) and it works great,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.