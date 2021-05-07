A guilty conviction has ended the legal battle which reached the North Dakota Supreme Court and had two earlier murder convictions reversed has ended.
Chase Duane Swanson was one of two people found guilty in the murder of Nicholas Johnson, but had the convictions reversed by the state Supreme Court.
He was sentenced to life in prison again April 26, with the possibility of parole.
His original co-defendant, Madison West, made a plea bargain in September 2020 just before her retrial and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, and three years of probation.
The pair had been convicted in 2018 for the 2016 murder of the Rhame resident in a local motel, only to have the convictions reversed by the Supreme Court on appeal because of improper jury instructions.
