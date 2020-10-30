Southwestern North Dakota will be getting slightly warmer after being hit by early winter snowstorms, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist in Bismarck.
By Friday, the high temperatures will be in the mid-40s and lows in the 20s.
“Going into this (upcoming) week, it is going to remain very cold for this time of year,” meteorologist Michael Hollan explained Friday (Oct. 23). “Then we do start to see a little bit of a warm up next week (the final week in October).
“Friday (Oct. 30) we could see highs jump into the 40s there (in southwestern North Dakota). It doesn’t really look like there is a chance of precipitation through the week. It will be gradually warming through the end of next week.”
The warming trend may continue next week, he explained. “It does look like there is a better chance for above normal temperatures. Of course, the normals are continuously falling this time of year, so by the time we get into early November our average high will probably be in the mid to upper 40s,” he said.
“We might be transitioning more to near normal (temperatures) or maybe slightly above normal overall,” he said, noting it will be much warmer than when the winter storm front brought low temperatures and several inches of snow to the southwestern part of the state. “It was about 20 to 30 degrees below normal which is quite an unusual event for this time of year.”
In addition, Hollan said that it looks like the region will be getting more dry weather for the near future.
However, he added looking ahead that there could be some colder days and night ahead. “You can’t completely rule it out. The further out you go, the more difficult it is to say,” he explained.
“But right now, I’d say it is highly unlikely that we will have lows this cold (near zero) through at least the first week of November.”
The weather outlook for the entire winter is that there is a better chance for below normal temperatures than in an average winter. “That is mainly being driven by La Nina. That doesn’t mean it will be below normal for the whole winter. There will certainly be period of both above normal and below normal … you just may have more periods of below normal than above,” he said.
The cold front followed a certain track when it hit Montana and North Dakota last week, Hollan said. “The storm track lately has been for them to move onshore near the Washington-Canadian border. It moves southeast into the Northern Rockies into the Northern Plains,” he explained.
The recent snowstorms dropped nighttime temperatures down below zero in the region for several days and kept the highs in the low 20s.
