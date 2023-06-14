Camera Stabilizer Market 2023 | Industry Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Camera Stabilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global camera stabilizer market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Camera Stabilizer Industry?

According to the report, The global camera stabilizer market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

What is Camera Stabilizer?

A camera stabilizer is a device that is utilized for providing stability to the camera while taking a picture or shooting a video. It comprises batteries, sensors, printed circuit board (PCB), motors, motor drivers, cables and connectors. It is a cost-efficient, lightweight, portable and easy to use products, owing to which it is gaining traction in the sports and media and entertainment industries across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/camera-stabilizer-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Camera Stabilizer industry?

The boosting sales of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and digital cameras, in confluence with the inflating disposable incomes, represent one of the significant factors impelling the global camera stabilizer market growth. Apart from this, the rising influence of social media, coupled with the increasing trend of wedding shoots, is escalating the demand for camera stabilizer for recording high-quality videos. Furthermore, the growing popularity of capturing innovative and creative shots, along with the thriving media and entertainment industry, is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers to expand their consumer base in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Camera Motion Research

Freefly Systems

FeiyuTech

GLIDECAM INDUSTRIES, INC.(US)

Glide Gear

Gudsen Technology Co. Ltd. (G1LA06)

Ikan Corporation

Movo

Neewer

Pilotfly GmbH

Polaroid

Roxant

Tiffen Company

VariZoom

Ask Analyst for Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2213&flag=F

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, Application, End-User, and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Body Mounted

Hand Held

Camera Slider

Camera Crane

Remote Head

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Breakup by Application:

Cinema Cameras

Underwater Cameras

DSLRs

Smartphones

Action Cameras

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Professional

Personal

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

