The Cedar Chest has a new look for the New Year.
The downtown Bowman store which specializing in re-cycled goods, has turned over a “new” leaf in the New Year. Adding a special ‘western’ section in addition to a new store manager, Kathy Wyman.
It also opened for the first time in 2021 on the first Saturday of the year. That was the second time the store has opened on Saturday, this new schedule started in December. The Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. During the week, the store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We have our new western wear area. It is going to be there all year around,” Kathy said.
The store was closed for about a week in late December to reorganize and set up the new western section, she explained.
“We still have all the women’s stuff in the women’s area, and all the men’s is in the men’s,” Wyman said. “We are trying to keep it a little more organized.”
There is a shoe section near the front of the store, while there are snow boots along the back wall. That could change in the future, Wyman explained. “We left those back there because we didn’t have any room up here for them. Eventually, we may have the women’s snow boots are in the women’s area and the men’s in the men’s.... stuff like that.”
She also states that the store will try to put out holiday related stock several weeks before holiday arrives. “We are putting out Valentines Day things next week,” she said Saturday (Jan. 2). “After that it will be St. Patrick’s and then Easter.”
One of the hardest things to keep in stock are the weather related clothing. “We only have what is out here on the floor,” she said, noting that in late December they had a lot of cold weather clothes in inventory.
In addition, the kids’ section is often the busiest, she said. “The kids items move more than the rest of the inventory. There are always people looking for kids’ clothes.
“There are many new things this week. I went through all these racks out here. I took out what I didn’t think was going to sell.”
The store has a staff of more than two dozen workers, including volunteers.
The Cedar Chest continues to accept cash and checks, but not credit or debit cards.
In addition, the store offers $1 bag days for selected items from time to time. “We go through a lot of kids stuff. I know that,” she added. “We also go through a lot of juniors.”
The biggest change to the store for regular customers will be the new western section, and how much stock there is in the other areas of the store.
Aside from clothes, they also carry kitchen appliances and utensils, along with toys for toddlers, some craft items, furniture, books, CDs, DVDs, and even videocassettes.
The store also carries jewelry and decorations
