With severe cold weather in the forecast for the region, an insurance company has publish suggestions for how homeowners can protect themselves during extreme weather conditions.
Many homeowners are threatened with property dangers this weekend, such as frozen pipes, due to the arctic blast sweeping the area.
“According to our most recent claims data from State Farm, both South Dakota and North Dakota saw frozen pipe damage costing approximately $10,000 per claim. South Dakota had more than $115,000 in paid claims and North Dakota had nearly $165,000 damage in one year (October 2019-October 2020).
“The steps homeowners take this week could help prevent damage from the cold temps this winter.
Frozen Pipes:
One-eighth-inch crack in a pipe can spray more than 250 gallons of water a day -- ruining floors, carpets, furniture and irreplaceable personal belongings.
Pipes can freeze anywhere due to exposure from cracks or holes in siding or because of pipes being placed in outside walls with inadequate insulation.
Prevention:
Insulate exposed water pipes, such as those in crawl spaces, basements, or near outside walls.
Let the hot and cold faucets drip overnight and open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes under sinks on exterior walls.
Seal cracks and gaps that could bring in cold air with insulation or caulk. Check around dryer vents, electrical wiring, doors, and windows nearest to exposed pipes.
Keep your thermostat set above 55ºF.
According to Kelly Pargett, a public affairs specialist for State Farm, if pipes inside homes freeze and crack, a one-eighth inch crack in a pipe could release more than 250 gallons of water a day, and cause flooding, structural damage and even, potentially, mold. Those could be very expensive problems to repair in a home.
In cold conditions water can freeze inside of a pipe. As water freezes, it expands, causing pressure to build up inside the pipes. The pressure created as the ice expands pushes on the remaining water in the pipe, and as the pressure builds, the pipe splits.
In 2020, the State Farm company paid more than $50 million for homeowners claims related to frozen pipes across the United States, excluding renters and condominium unit claims.
According to State Farm, Illinois remains the No. 1-ranked state for frozen pipe losses, followed by New York, Michigan, Colorado and Minnesota.
“Most of the time frozen pipes can be prevented through a few simple steps. Leaving cabinet doors open to allow for air flow from the room, letting a faucet to drip will allow for warmer water to flow through the pipes, and moving water is more difficult to freeze. Additionally, an open faucet will act as a release, helping prevent the pressure from building up inside the pipe, which leads it to burst,” the company suggested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.