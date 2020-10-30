After a brief drop from a high of 35 positives for COVID-19 in Bowman County, the total has climbed again to 32 daily active positives on Saturday, according to the state’s Department of Health.
The county had 35 positives on Oct. 19; it dropped to the mid 20’s later that week but rose again on Oct. 26, to 35 individuals once again.
So far this year, the county has had 125 people test positive for a cumulative rate of 10.67 percent, with 91 people recovering from the Coronavirus.
According to the new results Saturday, there were seven new positives found in the 79 tests processed for a daily positivity percentage of 8.97 percent. In addition, two were listed as recovered Saturday.
In Bowman County, the highest age group of positives has been between the ages of 60 to 69 years old, with a total of nine. The 30 to 39 age group had the second highest number of positives with six.
So far, the only age groups to not have a single case have been the zero to 5, 12 to 14 and 15 to 19 groups.
According to the state health officials, Bowman County has the second-highest active positive total in the southwest corner of the state, behind Stark County’s total of 189.
Right behind Bowman’s total of 32 active positives Saturday is Hettinger County (31), followed by Adams County (24), Dunn County (27), Golden Valley County (14), Slope County (3) and Billings (1).
According to the cumulative daily positives, Stark County is the leader with 2,308 cases so far this year, followed by Dunn County (200), Hettinger County (130), Bowman County (125), Golden Valley County (113), Adams County (73), Billings County (33) and Slope County (15).
When it comes to active cases per 10,000 population, Hettinger County is the hot spot in the region with 123, followed by Adams County (105), Bowman County (104), Golden Valley County (79), Dunn County (62), Stark County (61), Slope County (39) and Billings County (11).
So far, four of the nine counties in the state that have not logged a COVID-19 related death are in the southwest corner. Slope, Adams, Billings and Golden Valley counties are the ones with no fatalities in the region. Stark County has had 34 fatalities attributed to the virus, while Dunn County has had five, and both Hettinger and Bowman counties followed with two each.
According to Gov. Doug Burgum, the increase in virus positives within the state has increased the delay in notifying people they have tested positive.
As a result, the state public health officials reportedly will no longer be notifying people’s close contacts of possible exposure. Instead, it will be up to the people who tested positive to notify their close contacts. In addition, approximately 50 members of the National Guard have been transferred to work from contact tracing to just notifying the people who tested positive, the governor announced Oct. 21 in a recent briefing.
According to officials, the state has had the nation’s worst per-capita spread rate in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.