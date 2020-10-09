Less than ten people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in late September forced about 60 people at the Belfield Public School to be quarantined and deemed as close contacts.
That led to the football team postponing and canceling its game with Bowman County on Oct. 2 and it has been ruled as a COVID-related non-contest.
It also showcased the recent climb in COVID cases across the state of North Dakota.
In his televised news conference Oct. 1, the North Dakota governor said that in the future this time could be seen as the state’s “darkest hour.”
“The month of September, as far as people passing away, was our worst month yet,” the governor said.
In September the state had 109 deaths, more than double the August total of 41 and more than the combined months of June (18), July (21) and September. The previous monthly high was in May (43).
“We are doing a better job than we were six months ago because of better knowledge and care,” he said.
The governor said people are much better off outside than inside. “You are much better off in less crowded than you are in crowded. You are much better off in places where people are wearing masks,” he explained.
The trend line for positive rates of completed tests continues to rise up to 6.98 percent by Sept. 30.
“This is a trend line while not climbing as steeply as it was earlier, it continues to climb. This is an average for the whole state, so we have some counties with more than a 10 percent positivity rate.
“Some counties are under five percent and some are under three percent positivity rate,” he said Thursday.
The state has been in the green zone with less than five percent for most of the pandemic. “We are in the group now that has higher than five to 10 percent. That is considered the yellow zone. Above 10 percent is the red zone.”
North Dakota ranks 17th nationwide.
“Montana, our neighbor to the west, has 8.3 percent, while Wyoming is at 12.6 percent and Nebraska (13.3 percent)... while Kansas is the highest of any of these at 15.5 percent positivity. Iowa’s has a 17.2 percent positivity rate, while Wisconsin is 21.1 percent.
“South Dakota has the highest positivity rate in nation with 25.9,” Gov. Burgum said. North Dakota still has a lower positivity rate than any of the neighboring states.
As of Monday (Oct. 5), 312 new positive test results were reported with 3,693 active cases and 112 currently hospitalized. The daily positivity rate for Monday was 7.0 percent.
