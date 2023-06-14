Digital Dose Inhaler Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Digital Dose Inhaler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global digital dose inhaler market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Digital Dose Inhaler Industry?

According to the report, The global digital dose inhaler market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during 2023-2028.

What is Digital Dose Inhaler?

Digital dose inhalers are used by patients who have asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). They have sensors that track the time of medication administration and offer a low-dose warning indicator. Besides this, they have large display screens for easy accessibility and understanding by varied patients. As they are integrated with advanced technology to enable the automatic transfer of data, they are gaining immense traction across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the digital dose inhaler industry?

There is currently a growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs), such as lung disorders, bronchial asthma, and pulmonary hypertension (PH), which can be accredited to rising pollution levels and occupational dust exposure.This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for digital dose inhalers around the world. Besides this, governing agencies of several countries and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are spreading awareness about CRDs and available treatments. This is strengthening the growth of the market. The market is further propelled by the introduction of capsule-based and disposable dry powder inhaler (DPI) devices.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Branded Medication

Generics Medication

Breakup by Product:

Metered Dose Inhaler

Dry Powder Inhaler

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

3M Company

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

OPKO Health Inc.

Propeller Health (ResMed)

Sensirion AG Switzerland

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

