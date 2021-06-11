There was some music... some dancing... some refreshment.
But most of all, there was fun and nightlife in downtown Bowman again.
After coordinating with the City of Bowman, several local businesses combined forces to create a two-day celebration.
The celebration also needed several city blocks to be closed to traffic each evening.
The first night started Friday with people being drawn to town with the North Dakota Firefighters Association Convention being hosted at the Bowman County Fairgrounds.
The Church of Cash performed Friday evening in front of the Silver Dollar Bar and Grill, filling up the business as well as providing seating and entertainment for more than 150 people outside. The Church of Cash is a Johnny Cash tribute band led by Jay Kalk and will be spending most of their summer tour in the Upper Midwest and North Dakota.
The image was repeated a day later when Windy’s Bar and Pizza had a full house inside and more than 100 people outside listening to the band “Shirts and Skins.” On Saturday night, it was Shirts and Skins’ chance to draw crowds. The band calls itself modular, meaning that it can range in up to 10 members.
In Bowman, it was five band members.
In addition, the people at Windy’s also teamed up with Next Door Pizza Saturday for what they called “The Battle of the Za’s”
Both businesses were serving up two slices of pizza and the customers could choose one of each for $5 if they wanted.
“We are teaming up to bring you two of the best pizzas in town. Windy’s announced on their Facebook page.
The business also used it as a chance to announce that their new patio was now open for customers to use.
Windy’s, the Silver Dollar and Crystal Bar lobbied the city for the event to be open container allowing the customers to move from one site to another.
According to the Windy’s the result of the weekend was a success. “We have been working diligently with The Crystal Bar and The Silver Dollar Bar and Grill to bring Main Street Entertainment back to Bowman.
Windy’s will back in the entertainment game Saturday (June 12) when they a Pub and Grub Comedy night with Talon Saucerman leading the lineup. Saucerman is a South Dakota native.
Showtime is 8:30 p.m.
