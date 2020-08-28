The Fall Harvest Produce Show is set for the Yesterday’s Farmers Threshing Bee at Bowman County Fairgrounds in mid-September.
Sponsored by Yesterday’s Farmers, the Bowman County Fair Association and the NDSU Bowman County Extension, it will be held Sept. 12 and broken into Gardening, Fruit and Grain divisions.
The entries will be opening at 9 a.m., but there will be pre-entries available earlier if the people pick up entry forms and exhibit tags from the Extension Office, located in the Bowman County Courthouse.
The entries will close at 10 a.m. Sept. 12, with judging the entries on display at 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
According to organizers, cash awards will be paid to competitors for Grand, Reserve, Superior, Blue, Red and White ribbons.
In the Gardening division, the competitors need to select specimens of top quality and at prime maturity, along with the best stage of eating, storage and fresh.
In addition, the specimens need to be free from disease, insect or mechanical injury and also be typical for the variety or type, according to the instructions.
The show will have specific guidelines for each example of the crops displayed, such as Beans, Beets, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cauliflower, Sweet Corn, Pop Corn, Cucumbers, Eggplant, Gourds, Koghlrabi, Garlic, Lettuce, Muskmelon, Onions, Honeydew Melon, Parsnips, Herbs, Peas, Edible Pod Peas, Peppers, Potatoes, Pumpkins, Radishes, Rhubarbs, Squash, Tomatoes, Swiss Chards, Turnips, Watermelon, Rutabagas and Spinach. In addition, there is a combination class with six samples.
In the Fruit division, the competition will be broken into Apples, Cherries, Grapes, Gooseberries, Plums, Pears, Raspberries, Strawberries, Currants and one group for any other fruit.
In the Grains division, it will be broken Sheaves and Threshed classes.
In the Sheaves division, there will be a requirement that all grain exhibits must be grown by the exhibitor and be displayed in 12-inch diameter bundles.
Within the Sheaves class, it will be broken into Hard Red Spring Wheat, Durum, Hard Red Winter Wheat, Oats, Barley, Flax, Corn, Rye, Sunflowers, Peas, Alfalfa and Canola.
In the Threshed class, there are 16 entries – Hard Red Spring Wheat, Durum, Hard Red Winter Wheat, Oats, Barley, Flax, Grasses, Husked Ear Corn, Sunflowers, Peas, Safflower, Canola, Pinto Beans, Buckwheat, Triticale and Lentils.
