The flashing yellow light at the intersection of Highways 12 and 85 near the Frontier Travel Center in Bowman has been taken down.
It was taken down because of a traffic study done in 2015, according to a spokesman for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.
One of the shortcomings cited by the study was that some people misinterpreted the flashing beacon as a four-way stop.
In addition, there was no reduction in crashes before and after the light was installed.
The overhead wires holding up the flashing light were also considered to be a possible safety concern because of high profile vehicles using the highways.
One reason that the light was removed was because the intersection was well lighted and visible where Highway 12 and Highway 65 met on the western edge of the city.
According to Rob Rayhorn with the Dickinson District of the DOT, the flashing beacon at the intersection of the two state highways on the western edge of the city has been taken down since late 2020.
“We had a safety project which covered the whole Dickinson district this summer where the crews were out working all over the district making safety improvements. It was removed as part of that project,” he said.
One of the reasons why the flashing beacon was removed was because locals and people who use either of the highways often stopped noticing it, Rayhorn said. “With the people that live there, it just becomes something in the background.”
Another reason was that some drivers could perceive the intersection as being a four-way stop when it wasn’t. “If they come to a stop, they could pull out in front of somebody. That is something nationwide people have studied about flashing beacons.”
There are some other ways to warn of an approaching stop, such as using ‘stop ahead’ markings. “We have some other things we would look at before (using) a flashing beacon,” he said.
“We have been removing flashing beacons state-wide. We have been pulling them out for a couple of years now.”
The district covers the area from Hazen to the west and south, the district official explained.
The Bowman area will have another project, which will go out for bid later in the spring, he said.
Another project is on the timetable for 2022, which would create a turn lane going into the shopping center east of Bowman on Highway 12.
According to Rayhorn, the light has been at the intersection for many years. “I know the light was there in 1994 when I started working for the DOT.” He said another person he had talked with in Bowman recalled the flashing beacon being there at least since the 1980s.
