For Sherry Adams, even a small number of people attending the recent flu clinic at the 4 Seasons Pavilion was a success.
The executive officer for Southwestern District Healthcare said that location Thursday, Oct. 15 provided the agency with room to set up personal distancing during the current Coronavirus pandemic.
“This place works really well for that,” she said as she looked around the main room which was being used as a waiting area for the clinic.
“We actually have them call ahead to make an appointment. When they come in, they don’t have to do any paperwork at all. Everything is on the phone. We get a verbal consent and then we write that in,” she said.
After the people confirm their information in the large waiting area, they were brought into what is called the dining area of the building where nurses were offering stations to give the shots, the agency director explained.
“We wanted to test this for when the eventual COVID-19 vaccine comes out,” she said. “We want them to be very much spread out.”
“It was an exercise as well. The group was small but eventually when the COVID-19 vaccine comes out people are going to very much need to be spread out.
We also wanted to check this out in case we needed to go inside for testing,” she explained. “We will stagger people so we could go inside as well.”
That would be the operational plan for upcoming COVID-19 testing in the community, she explained, noting that weather could become a factor over the next few months.
“We had a groups of chairs set up so they were six to eight feet apart.... so nobody was close together.
“We didn’t have a lot of people go through … about 25 to 30,” she said, citing that weather could be a factor. But, she noted that there could be more flu clinics set up for the region. “Flu is definitely in North Dakota now. We have got confirmed cases.”
The clinic was for the quadravalent flu vaccine that protects against four strains that are potentially going to circulate over the winter.
The group practices with the local emergency services representatives’ managers to prepare for the clinics.
The Southwest District Health Care covers eight counties. “We come in like a team to do this so we practice,” she said, pointing to some of the team members from Hettinger, New England and Dickinson.
The group will be returning to the area for more COVID-19 testing, probably in the last week of October. “We will probably do it in this location or we will be doing a drive thru. The big thing that we keep practicing is the social distancing and the masks.
“We do the processing so that … the people who go through are protected as well.”
The recent increase locally has an impact. “Bowman is now a yellow county. It is really important that everybody gets vaccinated (flu). We can tell the difference between COVID and the flu if a person goes in and they’re sick.”
She said that if people are positive for COVID-19 that they should wait before getting a flu shot. “They do recommend to wait if you are positive for COVID-19 until after the quarantine period to get your flu shot. Wait until you are out of isolation,” she said.
She recommended that if people are unsure if they need to call ahead to the emergency room or hospital. “It is better if you are feeling the symptoms to call ahead so they can make sure they are taking precautions. It also makes sure the person has protection as well,” she said.
A lot of the local level clinics are in a protective mode, the director explained.
Masks still provide some protection for people when they are in public. “There are quite a few places that are very strict (about masks),” she said.
“I am a firm believer in the masks. People in hospitals have worn masks for centuries,” she said.
If the group does do the next COVID-19 testing as a drive thru, they have several portable structures that are available to use as well as additional locations, Adams explained.
The team worked with the county sheriffs and emergency management offices to do the testing.
