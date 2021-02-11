The Sunrise Foundation has a busy week.
The group is part of the local online fundraiser, which covers the state of North Dakota with a powerful message –a heart –, and it is being displayed by local businesses.
In addition to online donations, the foundation will have people at Lasting Visions and the Frontier Travel Center for those people who want to physically hand over donations Thursday morning.
Not only will it have in impact in Bowman County and surrounding areas, but also it will do much more, according to director Barbi Narum.
“It will be for people who want to drop off checks and not donate online,” she explained about the two local donation locations.
“During this 24-hour online fundraising event (Thursday, Feb. 11) people can make a secure online donation at www.GivingHeartsDay.org to support the local nonprofits who are participating. Checks are also accepted at your charity (please date them for Feb. 11). GHD is a statewide event that will provide funds to nearly 500 charities,” according to the charity organizers.
“Giving Hearts Day all of the money donated goes directly back to our community healthcare needs.
In 2020, we awarded over $15,000 for healthcare scholarships and loan repayments – all of these recipients live in our service area of Bowman, Slope, and Western Adams counties in ND and Harding County in SD.
“We also gave $25,000 to Southwest Healthcare for physician recruitment,” Narum explained. “Our Facebook page is @SunriseFoundation. The Giving Hearts Day page to donate online is Givingheartsday.org.”
“Thus far we haven’t seen a decrease in donations because of COVID-19. Every gift of $10 or more is counted towards this fundraiser. Small donations add up to make a big difference,” Narum added.
“We are seeing more participation actually in spite of COVID,” Narum said. “The word is getting out about Giving Hearts Day.”
Locally, the Sunrise Foundation helps provide financial assistance to South West Healthcare Services, and other entities such as the local ambulance service. It also awards scholarships to local healthcare students and helps full-time SWHS employees with loan repayments for those who meet the application requirements.
Over a 24-year span, the Sunrise Foundation has given out 179 scholarships for almost $133,000, according to foundation officials.
Through its revenues, the foundation is able to supplement healthcare programs, start new programs, and continue to provide financial assistance to healthcare entities so as to continue to give quality care in the future, officials explained.
The foundation’s board members are from Bowman, Slope, and western Adams County in North Dakota and from Harding County in South Dakota.
There are several ways to contribute, Narum said, noting that people can give gifts of cash, give gifts of appreciated assets, memorials and as part of a planned giving.
In addition, there is a North Dakota tax credit of 40 percent for some donations.
According to officials, the minimum contribution to the qualified endowment fund must be at least $5,000 (single and married filing returns) to qualify for the ND Credit. The maximum contribution to the qualified endowment fund is $25,000 for married filing joint taxpayers.
If the 40% ND Credit is not used in the tax year of the contribution, the excess may be carried over and used on subsequent returns for up to three years.
The Sunrise Foundation is part of the Southwest Collaborative, which covers all the collaboratives in the western part of North Dakota, Narum explained. “We have been part of that for four years.”
Among the regional charities participating in the event are:
Sunrise Foundation, Bowman ND
West River Health Services Foundation, Hettinger ND
Assumption Abbey, Richardton, ND
Badlands Ministries, Medora ND
Best Friends Mentoring Program, Dickinson ND
Camp ReCreation, Richardton ND
CHI Health at Home, Dickinson ND
Connect Medical Clinic, Dickinson ND
Dickinson BackPack Program, Dickinson ND
Home On The Range, Sentinel Butte ND
Sacred Heart Monastery, Dickinson ND
St. Benedict’s Health Center, Dickinson ND
