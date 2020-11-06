Because of the coronavirus, there may be some changes in how the Giving Tree will function this year, according to organizers.
According to Edna Paulson, though the group will not be able to shop in the usual manner for the Christmas season, they still want to make sure children have warm winter coats and snow pants if needed.
Forms have been circulated where parents can select the sizes needed for the children’s clothing and winter wear and submit them with the name and phone number.
The completed forms must be submitted by Nov. 13, according to Poulson. It can be turned in at the Bowman/Slop County Social Service at 104 1 St. St. West, Suite 8 in Bowman.
If people have any questions, call Edna Poulson at 701-440-8320.
