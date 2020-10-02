Gov. Doug Burgum last week presented the 2020 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Public Service, recognizing team members for their dedicated work in state government and making a positive difference in the lives of North Dakota citizens during an extremely challenging year.
“The efforts by Team North Dakota members to fight this pandemic and maintain services to our citizens, often in new and innovative ways, has been nothing short of remarkable, delivering on our shared purpose to Empower People, Improve Lives and Inspire Success,” Burgum said. “The record 806 nominations we received this year is a testament to team members’ exceptional work. We are deeply grateful for these individuals, their teams and their tireless dedication to our state and its citizens.”
The awards were presented during a virtual ceremony live streamed from the Capitol during State Team Member Recognition Month.
Landmark Award for Excellence in People Management: Colby Braun, director of facility operations for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, for his leadership of a team caring for vulnerable citizens in a high-stress environment and for his commitment to the continued health and safety of those in his charge. With a commitment to effective and transparent communication, Braun has driven consistent implementation of policies, procedures and protocols to ensure consistent management practices across multiple facilities. Colby is a graduate of the Bowman County High School, class of 1992.
