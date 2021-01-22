Bowman County wasn’t the only area recently buffeted by three days of gale force winds.
Winds tore through the Peace Garden State.
According to the National Weather Service in Bismarck, wind gusts reached as high as 93 miles per hour in Williston Thursday and 81 miles per hour in Hettinger.
In the small community of New England, the winds tore the roof off a local gas station.
The weather service identifies sustained winds of more than 74 miles per hour as being hurricane force.
There were reports of semis with trailers being blown over on Interstate 94.
In addition, a wind turbine near New Town was also blown over.
In Bowman, there was some wind damage, including the breaking of a billboard just west of the city.
According to weather officials, the weather in the Northern Plains is expected to be cooler than normal through the end of the month.
After being in a weather pattern drawing up temperatures from the south, it has changed and will be drawing the cooler air from Canada.
