A gym nearly filled to capacity, something that had not been seen in more than a year because of the impact of a global pandemic.
It was filled Sunday with people wanting to honor a senior class that not only survived a pandemic but found a way to succeed and even thrive in their final year of school at Bowman County High School.
There were thousands of dollars in scholarships awarded to the graduating class.
There was recognition that the students were just getting started.
“There are those who live in reality, those who live in fantasy and those who turn fantasy into reality,” according to Salutatorian Vanessa Fischer.
“There will always be obstacles in life. So why not pursue your dreams,” she told her classmates.
“People always want more. They always want something,” she said.
“But dreams don’t just fall into your lap. You have to carve out your own future. You have to make your own dreams come true.”
She went on to tell the class to be their own ‘fairy godmother’. “Dreams don’t come true by wishing, but by hard work, dedication and perseverance,” the salutatorian said. “Turn your fantasy into reality.”
Principal Tyler Senn then announced the Ronnie Sanders award for the all-around athlete would go to Caleb Duffield. The Dennis Helm Award went to Brady Senn.
The Balfour Award is given to the graduate that has demonstrated loyalty and achievement in the area of academics and extracurricular events. “This award has been presented since 1953. To be considered for this award, the graduate must have maintained a 3.3 or better cumulative grade-point average. This award is voted on and selected by the high school faculty. The 2021 Balfour award is presented to Esmeralda Madrigal,” the principal announced. He cited that Madrigal had participated in volleyball, track and field, SPC, FCCLA, Pep Club, band and basketball.
The outstanding senior award went to Brendon Rasmussen.
For Valedictorian Amy Jeffers, graduates found the most important lessons they learned in kindergarten. “Play fair, listen, share everything, don’t hit people, put things back where you found them, clean up your own messes, say you’re sorry when you hurt someone, wash your hands and take a nap,” she explained. “Just think what a world it would be if everyone had cookies and milk for a snack around 10 o’clock.”
That lesson was 13 years ago. “What we learned way back then continues to come up again and again in our lives,” she said. “Life continues to test us to see if we understood what we were taught that first year of school.
“As we leave this building and close this chapter of our lives … just remember that one thing that you learned way back in kindergarten. In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
The principal then told the graduating class to thank their parents by collecting a rose and presenting it to them.
The members of the Class of 2021 got up, collected their rose and found their family in the stands or in the seating area in front of the band.
“The seniors would like to take a moment to thank their parents for all their guidance, understanding and encouragement that they have given to them throughout their school years,” the principal said as the class fanned out to find their families.
The principal told the Class of 2021 about their successes. “For many years, no one ever realized that you would be the class that had a state president, senior athletes of the year, Lions All-Stars, Shriner All-Stars, all-staters – both athletically and academically – AND, state champions.”
He also noted that they were also the class that helped the school adapt to the impact of a pandemic in how schooling would change.
“We have two national guard members and one who will join the Marines later this summer,” the principal said. “You were the class that not only survived the ups and downs of a COVID pandemic, but you thrived. You have accomplished all these things during the most difficult of times.
“But, I wanted you to know that you did not need to accomplish these things for us to respect and appreciate what you did this year. During the most difficult of senior years, you never complained or made excuses. You never took anything for granted. You showed up each and every day and did what was asked. You were polite and respectful. You did the little things,” the principal said as he started presenting the diplomas to the graduating class.
After the diplomas, and the tossing of the caps into the air, the former students went outside to line up for friends and family to congratulate them for their success.
Then, there was one last ritual for the graduates.
With a police escort and flashing lights, they moved their parade into vehicles and a trip down Main Street.
