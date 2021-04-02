Approximately 100 people to several hundred people stopped by for dinner – or picked up – a meal of fried fish and french fries at the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry Friday, March 26, inside the St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman.
The meal also included a choice between baked potatoes or french fries, along with cole slaw, a dinner bun and a dessert.
According to organizers, a part of the money raised will go to parish youth programs. The adults were charged $13 for the meal, while the children from six to 12 years old had a $6 price and children five and under were free.
According to Father Paul Eberle, the fish fry was off to a good start Friday evening, draw a good response from the Knights of Columbus, the parishioners and the people who were being served inside the dining hall downstairs at the church.
