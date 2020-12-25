Lasting Visions has a new look after several months of making changes to the small business in downtown Bowman.
Now, there is a separate almost enclosed area near the entrance so customers can take a purchase and be able to look outside while enjoying the drink or snack.
According to owner Lyn James, “We decided a while back to do some things and had wanted to make some changes for quite some time,” she explained recently. “We finally made the decision to move forward.
“We feel it has been a favorable improvement.”
The new area has the windows to the outside in addition to windows and a partial wall almost enclosing it to the inside. It also recreated the area for customers to sit where they would be able to look outside easily. Lasting Visions still has more seating inside for the customers.
“We are grateful for every customer who comes in the door, whether they are coming in to see our new renovations, coming to shop or whatever. We greatly appreciate every customer,” she added.
The changes started around the end of September, James said. “We were up and running by November 1st.”
Now, it is just some little cosmetic changes, she explained. “It has changed our display area and our seating. It just changed how we do things. It gave us a little more separation for the people sitting and visiting. There is more room for them to be in different spots. There is a quiet space for those who come in here and use their laptop.”
The new arrangement and design now allows for the interior to fulfill a lot of purposes for the customers, James said.
The changes did not add or lose any square footage, she explained. “This was always in the original footprint. We just changed how things are set up.”
The new area gives kids a place to do their homework and others a place to use their laptops. It gives other a place to have a quiet conversation, she explained.
