St. Patrick’s Day is returning to Amidon – for the first time since the Coronavirus hit America in the spring of 2020.
The North Dakota governor announced the need for the state to close down on March 13 a year ago.
That was just before the annual Lebanon Lutheran Pancake Supper, which has been tied to the Irish-themed holiday for years.
It was postponed and eventually canceled because of the COVID closure.
A year later, Lebanon Lutheran Church in Amidon is bringing it back.
The Pancake Supper will start at 5 p.m. March 14 and run for two hours. It will be a free will offering event.
The pancake supper is a long tradition at the church, which will be serving up green pancakes, eggs and sausages. The event is used as a fundraiser for the church and to help meet its operating expenses. In addition, there will be honey butter syrup available.
In 2019, the supper raised about $2,000 for the church.
In 2020, the state had its first confirmed COVID-19 case March 11, with more added to the list in the next few days. Before the end of that week, the governor announced business closures, including being closed to on-site patrons.
