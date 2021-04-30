Bowman Regional Library took only a few hours to sell out – of pies and cookies.
It may have been Earth Day, but the library drive-by fundraiser cooked up more than $3,000 in cash off of its display of pie slices and cookie bags.
When they started just before noon, they had four tables filled with their cookies and pies.
Three hours later, what remained was barely enough to fill a few shelves of the library book cart used to bring them out.
The fundraiser was free will donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.