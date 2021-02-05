It was the little things that John Burke noticed.
Something was off.
He was about to go to lunch and he noticed someone pulling into the employee parking lot at Dakota Western Bank on a Thursday afternoon several weeks ago..
“Right as I was going out the door, this… pickup pulls up and parks in our parking lot back there. Nobody ever parks there during work hours. People would park there at night and go to the bar.
“So that was suspicious. I kind of thought that was odd.”
He didn’t recognize the man or the vehicle.
“When he first pulled up in the parking lot, I was thinking about going over and asking him if I could help and why was he parking here.” Burke recalled after a ceremony Wednesday where he received a commendation for his actions that day.
Burke then backed out with his car to go home for lunch and saw something even more suspicious. “I looked over and he was pulling a bicycle out of the back of his pick up. I didn’t know if he was going over to the bar to have a good time or if he had other intentions.”
“He was so casual. He was so casual the whole time. (After parking) he rode his bike down the alley, just like a little kid. Even when he came out (of Dakota Western Credit Union), he wasn’t in a hurry.”
Burke said that he usually goes down the alley on the way home for lunch, but this time he did something different. “I stopped behind his pickup so I wasn’t to close to him and I snapped a picture. I followed him and watched him go into the credit union.
“He was casual. He laid his bike down on the sidewalk.,” Burke recalled. “I was going to go home for lunch, but I stopped. I decided to circle the block. As I was coming back, he came out of the credit union and pedaled his bike back.”
Burke said he couldn’t see the man’s face with a COVID mask on earlier. However he said he thought he saw the man smiling as he left in his pickup.
Burke said that he then went over to the credit union and found the doors locked. He was told that it had been robbed.
The credit union had reported the robbery.
When the law enforcement responded, Burke gave them the picture he had taken.
It was the actions taken by Burke that brought City of Bowman Police Chief Charles Headley to Dakota Western Bank Jan. 23 to present the bank’s financial officer with a “challenge coin” and a letter commending the assistance provided to law enforcement in solving the crime.
The letter stated “for your efforts in assisting, calling attention and having the forethought of documenting through photographic evidence of a suspicious vehicle and person.... Your actions benefited Law Enforcement efforts in gathering evidence of the crime of Armed Robbery of the Dakota West Credit Union.
“Your actions and witness testimony are an important part of the collection of evidence against the person responsible for this crime, which is certainly beneficial to this case,” the letter stated.
For Burke, it was surprising how quick law enforcement responded. But it also prompted a review of the Dakota Western Bank procedures.
He also noted that it was the little things, which caught Burke’s attention. “If he had been driving a regular vehicle and hadn’t pulled the bike out, I probably wouldn’t have any suspicions. But, those two things in Bowman North Dakota on a Thursday...”
Those things just didn’t seem right on a winter’s day to Burke.
According to the police chief, the help Burke provided enabled the armed robbery suspect to be identified and taken into custody near Scranton. The police chief added that the money was recovered along with a weapon.
