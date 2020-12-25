Cool temperatures and wind gusts didn’t stop the annual Living Nativity from performing Sunday evening at the United Methodist Church.
Temperatures in the low 40s and some wind gusts may have made it challenging, but in previous years, it has been much colder.
According to spokeswoman Judy Sparks, changes were made to be COVID-19 compliant.
“We made a lot of changes to be able to do this event this year. A lot of siblings acted out the same parts, and we did not have our soup supper.
“We also had an FM transmitter so people didn’t even have to leave their vehicles. They could turn to the FM frequency and listen in the warmth of their car.”
The cast were played by youth from Release time, youth group and Wednesday night Discovery Club,” she added.
The people playing the roles in the production were:
Mary – Taylor Getz
Joseph – Gavin Getz
Stable angel – Bostyn Blankenbaker
Other angels – Gracie Ruggles, Lily Ruggles, Carlee Miller, Alexis Hogan, Jordyn Honeyman. Shepherds – Cassi Humbracht, Cami Humbracht, Macen Honeyman, Ali Hogan, Coy Marmon.
Magi – Emma Welch, Olivia Welch, Sophia Welch
“Randy and Donna Bolte brought in their miniature animals,” said Sparks, who also directed the production. She praised the other people involved in the production.
“People helped with set up, take down, advertising, lights, sound, making food, serving food, costumes, bringing in hay bales, and videoing,” she added.
