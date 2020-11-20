The Kum and Go gas station and convenience store in Bowman is looking for people to hire and they are even popping up with online advertisements.
So is Dollar General, Bronson’s Marketplace, Bowman Lodge and Convention Center.
Although the economy has taken a downturn because of the pandemic and its effect on North Dakota, there are still local businesses trying to find people to fill vacancies.
At the largest supermarket in Bowman County, the search has been going on for several weeks, with positions open for part-time and full-time positions.
The business is offering flexible scheduling, employee discounts and other perks as they look to fill positions as stockers, cashiers and in the bakery/deli section.
The store has flyers posted in the store reminding shoppers that there are jobs available with competitive wages, depending on the duties and the experience.
According to manager Nathan Brinkmeyer, sometimes the positions becoming available can be related to the time of year.
“Normally, in my experience, you get more turnover come spring and fall. People have a tendency to move around more,” he explained. Some move for jobs and some move away for other reasons, he added.
The Bowman Lodge and Convention Center also posted that they are looking for help two weeks ago on Facebook where they announced they were looking for a restaurant manager.
The new Dollar General store is also looking for some people and takes applications Monday mornings.
Even Bowman Grain is looking for some help, advertising for a driveway worker through the end of November.
Bowman County recently posted opening for an assistant deputy treasurer/motor vehicle position as well as an administrative assistant with the Sheriff’s Office.
