Six members of the Bowman Fire Department have started the first round of vaccinations for the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were part of the first wave of people in Bowman County and the state of North Dakota to be vaccinated.
They were vaccinated Dec. 30, which means that they will finish up the Moderna vaccines before the end of January, according to Chad Welch, the chief of the community’s volunteer fire department.
Welch added the vaccinations were done at the Four Seasons Pavilion on the Bowman County Fairgrounds and were handled by members of the National Guard and public health officials.
The vaccinations were done for local first responders, Welch explained.
Under the state’s vaccination plan, the first groups (1A) to be able to get vaccinated were health care workers working directly with COVID-19, first responders and residents/staff at long-term care facilities.
The Phase 1B order of priority is:
•Persons age 75 and older
•Persons age 65–74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions
•Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)
•Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions
•Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions
•Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions * regardless of age
•Child care workers
•Workers employed by preschools or kindergarten through 12th grade:
•Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.
The Phase 1C order of priority is:
•National Guard, not previously covered
•Workers enabling access to human food (i.e., grocery workers), not including restaurant workers
•Public safety answering points (911)
•Manufacturing related to the development or supply of COVID-19 vaccine
• Other healthcare/public health workers not included in phase 1A
•Free standing clinical laundries
•Public transit, including bus, taxi, ride-share
•Persons age 16–64 with one or more high-risk medical conditions
•Blood bank workers not previously vaccinated
•Information Technology
•All other essential workers per Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
According to the Center for Disease Control, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1 percent effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected. That finding was as the result of clinical trials.
The vaccine reportedly has high effectiveness in clinical trials (efficacy) among people of diverse age, sex, race, and ethnicity categories and among persons with underlying medical conditions, the CDC explains on its government website.
Most people who participated in the trials (82 percent) were considered to have an occupational risk of exposure, with 25.4 percent of them being healthcare workers.
Among people who participated in the clinical trials, 22.3 percent had at least one high-risk condition, which included lung disease, heart disease, obesity, diabetes, liver disease, or HIV infection. Four percent of participants had two or more high-risk conditions, according to the CDC.
According to the state health department as of Jan. 2, a total of 57 people in Bowman County have received one vaccination. 22,241 have been vaccinated statewide.
Slope County has had one person vaccinated, while 95 have been vaccinated in Adams County.
The state received more than 35,000 doses by Jan. 2.
In his recent State of the State address, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that more than 44,000 had received their first dose of the vaccines.
He also cited several North Dakotans and several local businesses, which have had an impact in the state in Operation Warp Speed in his address.
