There is an extra splash of color at Sunrise Village in Bowman and it may be around for a while.
Recently, the Bowman County girls’ basketball team stopped by the local residential complex on a mission.
When they left that evening they had painted messages on the windows – some cheering on the team and some windows cheering on the residents.
As long as the windows are eventually cleaned up, Susie Powell, a register nurses in the complex, said she would like to see it done again to the windows because of the response of the residents.
“It was just washable marker,” Powell said. “I don’t know how it came about. They thought it would be fun to come and decorate the residents’ windows here. They came and decorated them on Jan. 11. It took them about a half hour to 45 minutes,” she explained.
“The residents really enjoyed it,” she said.
According to the nurse, if the window decorations survive the spring or any rainstorms, the group will come back to take it off.
As for the team, it was a way to say thank you for the support they have received from some of the residents, according to coach Jaden Schoch.
“They got to decorate some windows. It was dark after practice,” he said, noting that it came as a surprise to some of the residents. “Not a lot of residents knew (about the window painting). The writing on the windows surprised some of them. They really liked it,” he added.
In addition, one of the residents calls herself the team’s biggest fan. “They love watching the kids play – both boys and girls. They came and made us cookies and said thank you.
“A lot of those people can’t be here (at games), but we are still thinking about them,” the coach added.
