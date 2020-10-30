The deadline to vote by drop box is Monday at 5 p.m. if you are a Bowman County resident.
There is a drop box for the early voters located in the atrium of the county building and it is open 24 hours a day until it closes on the evening before election day.
Mailed ballots must have a Nov. 2 postmark.
If people miss either of those deadlines, the last option will be in person voting Tuesday (Nov. 3) at the 4 Seasons Pavilion at the Bowman County Fairgrounds.
Biggest change
But the biggest change is there will be just one place in the county for in-person voting, according to Sandi Tivis, the Bowman County Auditor.
“Previously, we had four precincts in Bowman County – one of which was at City Hall for the individuals living in the city of Bowman. We had the 4 Seasons Pavilion for all of our rural areas and certain designated townships.
“We had a precinct in Rhame and Scranton,” she said.
“Because of COVID-19, we wanted to give voters an option or a choice, depending upon their own comfort level, if they wanted to cast their ballot in person,” Tivis explained.
“We are having all of our four precincts combined into one out at the 4 Seasons Pavilion.”
Even that will be a change. Previously, the voting was done in the smaller dining area of the pavilion. “Now, we are going to have it out in the main arena, so to speak. That will allow for social distancing of poll workers, of the voters coming in and we can strategically place all the election equipment,” she said in a recent interview.
There will be a recommendation for people to wear masks when they come in to vote, Tivis added. “We are not in a position to require voters to do so, but we’ll recommend that if they are comfortable in doing so. We will provide masks to the voters and also have a hand sanitation station set up.”
For their own protection, Tivis said they would highly recommend the poll workers use masks or face shields. “They are both totally available for the poll worker.”
There will also be greeters at the door who will help the voters navigate the new interior layout to where the masks and sanitation locations are, the auditor added.
The 4 seasons Pavilion will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. “Traditionally, we’d open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. We are opening an hour earlier this year because we recognize the need for the people with outside employment that need to come in and vote. We can have them come in before they go to work rather than their noon hour or afterward,” the auditor explained. “We are trying to streamline the process so that we do not have a backup of voters all at one time.”
Bringing the voters all into one place is creating some challenges, she said. That is where the size of the 4 Seasons facility comes in. “It is a large facility.”
Another big change is the voting machines. In 2019, the state spent more than $11 million for new election equipment. “All 53 counties in our state have new election equipment. Bowman County was awarded equipment for all four precincts. That would have been a challenge for this election.
“We are going to have like little iPads for electronic poll books that allows us to check our voters in and linked to the state’s central voter file.
Absentee voting higher
In the general elections the absentee votes are usually higher, Tivis said. “That is because people are concerned about the winter weather and a lot of our senior citizens want to do it ahead of time so they do not have to worry about the weather. We have our snowbirds who head south for the winter months.
“One of the first priorities on their list is to come in and get their absentee ballot. It is hard to compare because circumstances change.
“That said, we have probably received about a third of our voters voting absentee for this election. We give them the option of dropping the ballot off in our front atrium. The atrium is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week during the election cycle.
“Or, they can mail it. They can hand deliver it straight to my office,” she said.
Follow instructions precisely
Tivis said, “The voters need to follow the instructions precisely and make sure they have filled the ballot out completely. Then they need to insert the folded ballot into the manila-colored secrecy envelope and place it inside the white voter affidavit envelope with their signature and date on it. Then the affidavit envelope must be sealed. If mailed, the affidavit envelope goes inside the white mailing envelope with the auditor’s address on it. The mailing envelope needs to have a stamp on it.”
In order to vote absentee, the person can complete an absentee ballot online.
“We have to receive a signed request for an absentee ballot. Then we send them a ballot that goes in the secrecy envelope.”
The outer affidavit envelope must be signed with the notification that under penalty of possible criminal prosecution for making a false statement, the voter swears to be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the state and have resided in the precinct for at least 30 days before the election. In addition, it stipulates to be the only ballot to be cast during the election.
“When we get it (the ballot) in our office, we pair it up with the ballot application which was signed. We clip them together and then on Election Day, we have an absentee board that meets. They compare the signatures. If there is any discrepancy whatsoever, they are set aside. The day after the election, my office reviews it and sends letters to those individuals that have a discrepancy on their signature. They have until Monday (Nov. 9) at 10 a.m. to contact my office to verify the signature,” the county auditor explained.
“If we hear that it is okay, then it goes to the county canvassing board and it is processed. If we don’t hear from the voter, the ballot is not counted,” she said.
“That is the precautions we take in our state to eliminate voter fraud,” Tivis added.
People can go online to find sample ballots for each of the voting precincts in the state (www.vote.nd.gov), she explained. “It also has a section of questions and answers that individuals may want. Also we welcome phone calls here to my office. We are here to help,” the auditor added.
