All smokers, including those who use electronic nicotine delivery systems or vaping devices, are encouraged to make the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 19 their quit date. Quitting tobacco is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health. Smoking or vaping increases the user’s chances of contracting respiratory diseases like COVID-19 and Influenza (flu), as well as developing many other smoking related illnesses and can even lead to death. A thousand North Dakotans die every year from tobacco use.
North Dakota’s smoking rate, at 17%, is higher than the current national average of 14%, according to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. North Dakotans are invited to join thousands of others across the country who are planning to quit as a part of the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout. NDQuits and local public health units provide a wealth of resources to help tobacco and nicotine users quit.
Southwestern District Health Unit recognizes the most effective way to quit smoking is to make a quit plan. Our office assists those wanting to quit tobacco and nicotine by providing educational materials and tobacco cessation resources. In addition, the statewide tobacco cessation program, NDQuits, offers free support and coaching.
A quit plan may include setting a quit date, listing reasons to quit, identifying smoking triggers, and building a strong support system.
“There are many resources to help you quit, and the Great American Smokeout is a great time to start using those options,” said Jennifer Schaeffer. “Southwestern District Health Unit can help you make a plan and stick to it with the help of tobacco cessation products and support.”
Tobacco users can get help enrolling in NDQuits with assistance from Southwestern District Health Unit 701-483-3760 or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). TDD users can call toll-free at 1-800-842-4681. Enrollment in NDQuits is also possible online at www.ndquits.health.nd.gov.
To learn about tobacco prevention and cessation efforts in our community, contact Southwestern District Health Unit at 701-483-3760.
