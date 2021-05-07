Bowman County residents who are waiting to get their first or second COVID-19 vaccinations will have several opportunities during the month of May.
The Southwestern District Health Unit will return to the Four Seasons Pavilion May 4 (1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.) and again on May 12 (12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.), according to Sherry Adams, the director of the SDHU.
People can go online to arrange for appointments at the unit’s website, but walk-ins are also encouraged, she explained.
Members of the SDHU as well as some members of the North Dakota National Guard will staff the events, she added.
Adams said there is still is a need for people to be vaccinated, with more than 50 percent of the state residents fully vaccinated by either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two vaccinations spaced at least three weeks apart. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires just one shot.
As of April 30, the state had more than 277,000 people who had received at least one vaccination dose.
According to the Friday COVID-19 information, the state had 1,104 active cases with 175 daily new positive test results. Those statistics are far less than the highest point in active cases in November when the state had more than 10,400 active positives and a 14-day rolling positivity rate of 16 percent.
The state reported that 35 people were hospitalized, with a daily positive percentage of 4.2 percent.
Bowman County’s high in active cases happened in mid-October with 52 and had more than a 23 percent 14-day rolling positivity rate.
As of Saturday, the county’s rolling positivity rate is less than one percent (0.9 percent) and the number of active cases is one.
In the county, there have been 395 people who have recovered and five fatalities tied to COVID-19.
There are no new positives recorded in the county as of May 1, giving it a positivity rate of zero.
