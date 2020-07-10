The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2020-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of a previously unpublished project in 2020.
Signing Improvements on I-94, near Medora.
Total Cost: $250,000
The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2020-2023 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments should be sent no later than July 24, 2020 to Logan Beise at NDDOT,
608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2020 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.
For more information contact Logan Beise, (701)328-2139 or NDDOT Communications, (701)328-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.