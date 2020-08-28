On Monday, Aug. 31, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a virtual town hall for residents to provide ideas and input on the state’s transportation future. These meetings are an opportunity for residents to help inform Transportation Connection - the statewide long-range transportation plan. This plan will develop a shared future vision, goals, strategies, and actions for North Dakota’s transportation system over the next 25 years.
Transportation is critical to the traveling public, businesses, visitors, our communities and our economy. NDDOT invites residents, businesses, and travelers to attend this town hall on Monday, August 31. Links to two sessions will be available on the plan’s website, www.TransportationConnection.org:
•2-3 p.m. Central/1-2 p.m. Mountain
•6:30-7:30 p.m. Central/5:30-6:30 p.m. Mountain
NDDOT is using online engagement opportunities, surveys, videos, social media, and conversations to collect information to help shape the future of transportation in North Dakota. Upcoming opportunities for engagement and input in the coming months include:
1. A virtual scenario planning tool to learn more about the different possible future scenarios for the state and think about their impacts on transportation needs
2. A survey on the long-term goals and priorities for North Dakota’s transportation system
3. An interactive budgeting tool to learn more about transportation system funding - that will allow the public to build a budget for the system!
Go to TransportationConnection.org to learn more about the plan, share your thoughts, and sign up for email updates. Connect with our social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Contact the project team at Connect@TransportationConnection.org.
