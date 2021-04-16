The Frontier Travel Center has a new service available to drivers stopping in Bowman.
In the lounge area, it has a new Department of Motor Vehicle kiosk.
According to the DMV, the terminals are a fully automated motor vehicle registration renewal station that will dispense license plate renewal registration cards and motor vehicle tabs on the spot.
The kiosks allow a vehicle owner to navigate through the easy touch screen (voice assistance available). The vehicle owner will need an invoice number from their mailed invoice or a title number and plate number.
Once the payment has been submitted and the transaction is complete, the vehicle’s renewed registration card and tab are dispensed directly from the machine to the customers. The terminals will be available during regular business hours at the participating locations.
The kiosk allows vehicle owners to register their vehicles up to 60 days prior to their expiration. According to the DMV, the acceptable forms of payment are restricted to credit cards (American Express, Master Card, VISA, Discover, and pin-less Debit cards).
Along Highway 12, there are kiosks located in Bowman and Hettinger. There are other kiosks available in Mott and Beach.
For people registering a new vehicle, the DMV recommends people visit a branch office.
People can also renew online or through the mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.