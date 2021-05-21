A local family with a heart for quality local journalism has taken ownership of the Bowman County Pioneer and Fallon County Times. After watching regional papers lose their local focus and hoping to make a difference the family decided to get involved in small-town media.
Little Missouri Media’s owner, Dudley Stuber, bought the papers in a joint venture with his daughter and son-in-law, Mikki and Brandon Pryor, who will operate them. The Pryor’s company, The Badlands Patriot, along with Stuber’s Little Missouri Media will strive to bring back relevant local news.
When asked what changes the community can expect in the papers, Stuber replied, “a lower subscription rate and a focus on community service and comprehensive local news.” Mikki Pryor added, “we desire content that focuses on the facts over an agenda.”
There may be some additional changes over time as the family moves toward their vision. “We want to thank the community for their patience during the transition and let our readers know we value them,” said Pryor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.