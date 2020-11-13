The COVID-19 virus has brought some changes to restaurants, especially in Bowman, according to the owner of Windy’s Bar and Grill.
The newest will be an outdoor patio on the south side of the building on South Main Street in Bowman.
It will add almost 600 more square feet of seating, according to owner Drew Henderson.
“We hope to get it finished within the next month or so... weather permitting,” he said, adding he doesn’t know how much use they will be able to get out of it during the winter months. “That is why we are kind of up against the clock.
“It is going to be open but somewhat sheltered,” Henderson explained.
The area will provide additional seating for his patrons but will be limited to adults over the age of 21, he said. There will be a glass door and there will also be a surveillance system monitoring the area, he explained. “We wanted to work with the city and the police department … and work within their guidelines.”
There will be an exit only available on the patio, with customers needing to enter the area through the bar.
“We are going to make it accessible to people 21 years or older. I’d love to have it opened up to anyone, but it is just not feasible at this time. It will be closely watched. There will be adult beverages that will be allowed on the patio,” he explained. “We will be utilize it for seating and we might utilize it for some outdoor events such as cornhole tournaments. We might use it for seating for music where they could be out there listening.”
It could be a place where customers could enjoy the weather when it is a nice day next year, the owner added.
With the county listed as at moderate COVID-19 risk, restaurants will be limited to 50 percent of capacity, according to Henderson. Once the patio is completed, it will be adding more space for the customers.
“This spring, we will be able to start utilizing it,” he said. It will also add natural lighting into the bar through the glass door, which will connect with the patio. “This will increase natural lighting and I think, increase the mood.
“We are just trying to stay competitive in the market,” he added. “We have a good menu. We have a good product.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.