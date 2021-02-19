In Saturday’s Bowman Blowout event at the All Season’s Arena, it was Montana’s Preston Louis who was the lone rider to last eight seconds in the short go-round.
The Browning resident successfully rode Boomerang for eight seconds. That earned a shot at the bounty bull and a possible $1,000 bonus if he could successfully ride Night Shift.
It was Night Shift that emerged the victor in the final showdown, but Louis was still able to head back to the Treasure State with a $2,100 payday.
For Louis, it was a nice reward and a chance to return to Browning with something to show for the long trip to Bowman County Fairgrounds.
“Fortunately, I was the only one to stay on in the short go-round. Luckily, they gave me another ride so I got the opportunity. I did my job, so here I am,” he said as he stopped by the organizers after the end of the event.
As to the bounty bull, it gave Louis some ideas if he had another chance. “It felt good coming around there. With that bounty bull... had to have more dirt on the rope than resin. When it turned back, I couldn’t keep my hand shut and it bucked me off.”
Born and raised in Browning, Louis has a bit of a family tradition to keep.
“I have been riding bulls since I was 14 years old and I am 24 now – so about 10 years. My dad was a two-time world champ and my brother was a three-time world champ,” he said, adding there was still a lot more to learn.
“They tell me I am doing everything right and it will come. If I keep doing my thing, the time will come,” he added.
Between the weather and the pandemic, Louis said he did know when his next competition would be. “I live there at the base of the mountains and it has come to negative 50 degree weather. It is not much better here,” he added, noting that it was about minus 25 degrees outside in Bowman Saturday.
Louis, who graduated from Browning High School in 2014, picked up his first win of the year in Bowman.
He said lately all he has been doing recently has been feeding the cows taking care of the horses. “Fortunately, that worked,” he added with a smile.
More than two dozen riders signed up for the event.
