Nine local veterans were honored recently in Rhame by a regional organization for their service during World War II and the Vietnam War.
According the Bismarck-based Missouri River Quilts of Valor, it is nonprofit organization whose mission is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
A Quilt of Valor may be awarded to a service member or veteran known to have been touched by war.
According to the standards established by the program, each quilt must be a minimum of 55 inches by 65 inches and made with quality fabrics. It can be machine or hand quilted, but they must include a Quilts of Valor label that includes the name(s) of the quilter, and a blank space for the name of the recipient.
A person may nominate someone to receive a Quit of Valor either by electronic on-line submission or by sending in a paper nominating that person.
The non-profit group handed out the quilts to the veterans and family members in a May 1 ceremony May 1 in the Van Jones #188 American Legion Post in Rhame.
World War II veteran
The oldest veteran honored was 94-year old Robert Shuck of Rhame. He served in the U. S. Army during World War II and was a medic with the Medical Corps 250th Station Hospital in Regensburg (Germany). He was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and WWII Campaign Medal. Assisting in his wrapping were his daughters Lisa from Australia, Cindy from Bismarck and his son Sid from Colorado. After the award of his quilt, members of the Rhame American Legion surprised Robert with a certificate for 74 years of continual membership with the American Legion.
Local ties
According to the organization, four of the veterans share a unique story. Gerald Braaten, Steve Beylund and Bruce Jones along with a fourth veteran, Sherrill Martin of Missoula, MT are high school classmates.
Each entered the service at the same time, and were inducted at the center in Fargo at the same time, Basic training at Ft. Lewis (Washington) and went to Vietnam together.
When arriving in Vietnam, Beylund and Martin remained in the same 11 Bravo Infantry unit.
At the end of their tour they took the option of serving an additional 23 days and upon completion earned an honorable discharge.
Jones and Braaten were assigned to different units. However, upon their tour being completed, by coincidence and unknown to each other, they met at the same airport in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam and flew home together to Rhame. After six months they were discharged, the group explained.
They all had grown up together and graduated together.
Group
“It was a mix of American Legion Post 48 and the Van Jones American Legion Post in Rhame. Held there (in Rhame), because of Bob Shuck’s birthday – the World War II vet,” said Ken Dobitz, the commander of the post in Bowman.
“It was a lot of fun to be able to mix (in Rhame) and work together,” he said.
It took only about a month to arrange with the Quilts of Valor organization, according to Dobitz. People with both American Legion posts contacted the Bismarck-based organization.
Bruce Jones, Dan Peterson and myself nominated these individuals and we did it online. We filled out the information they required.
“Then, they got a hold of us and talked about when it would be best to do it.”
According to Dobitz, it wasn’t the first time Quilts of Valor had been presented to veterans in the southwestern North Dakota area. “Here in Bowman, we had one in a nursing home and another that was home-bound just south of town.”
“It is amazing the spirit and joy these ladies have and putting this all together,” he added, referring to the women of the Missouri River Quilts of Valor. “She (group leader Arlene Meissel) is just fantastic. She has lots of energy and was fun to work with.”
An additional highlight of the ceremony was Shoch getting honored for being a member of the American Legion for 74 years. “It was pretty emotional for him. And his whole family was here. It was spectacular to see that. The whole family came for his birthday and this ceremony (May 1),” Dobitz said.
There were about 50 people at the ceremony, mostly family and friends, according to Dobitz.
One who missed the May 1 ceremony was Sherrill Martin of Missoula. “He generally comes during the summer to Rhame where he grew up. He wants the other individuals that got drafted, went through boot camp and went to Vietnam at the same time – he wants them all there,” Dobitz said. “That is his intention and Arlene, I think will set it all up.”
The draft board was in Bowman during the late 1960s, Dobitz said. “They loaded them up in Bowman, went to Belfield and got on the train. They were inducted in Fargo and shipped directly from there to boot camp. From boot camp, they had a couple of weeks off then they flew out to the west coast.”
