The state of North Dakota is getting to be a hot zone when it comes to COVID-19, at least according to statistics released by Covid Act Now.
The organization points to a dramatic increase in new cases per 100,000 populations.
“Over the last week, North Dakota has averaged 393 new confirmed cases per day (51.6 for every 100,000 residents). Over the next year, this translates to around 140,000 cases and an estimated 720,000 infections (94.2% of the population), the group stated online.
The state climbed from the high level in late August when it crossed over 25 cases per 100,000 population and a month later hit a high of 54.2 on Sept. 29 when 413 cases were reported.
Among the 53 counties, when they are compared by population Emmons County is atop the list, followed by Dickey, Logan, Nelson and Golden Valley in the top five.
Even though Emmons County has an infection rate of 0.87, the daily cases per 100,000 population was the highest at 233.6 and the rural county southeast of Bismarck has a population of 3,200 people.
Stark County is ranked eighth on the list with 93.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people. The county has about 31,000 in population.
Slope County is 12th on the list with a score of 76.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people, but has the smallest population with just 750 people.
Bowman County is number 34 in the list of counties with a daily new case rate of 37.8 per 100,000 population. The test rate of positives for the county is 2.5 percent
That positive test rate puts Bowman County at number 46 out of the 53 counties.
Slope County’s positive test rate, according to the COVID Act Now website, is listed as 14.3 percent. That ranked the rural county number 13 in the state. Oliver County had the highest percentage (60.0), while McHenry followed (30.7), with Dickey (25.6), Golden Valley (23.1) and Emmons (21.3) rounding out the top five percentages.
According to the website, “North Dakota is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk. COVID cases are exponentially growing and/or North Dakota’s COVID preparedness is significantly below international standards.”
Covid Act Now cites that it is a volunteer-driven 501c3 non-profit, built by a multidisciplinary team of technologists, epidemiologists, public health experts, and public policy leaders, on its website.
