The state of North Dakota ended its most restrictive state mask mandate on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday (Jan. 18).
Gov. Doug Burgum announced the end of the more restrictive protocols Jan. 15 during a press conference.
The governor also announced that business restrictions, which had been enacted several months ago, had been reduced to guidelines.
He also pointed to the fact that the state had much lower totals of new cases over the previous seven days than any of its neighbors in the upper Midwest.
“North Dakota has the lowest rolling seven-day average in the region at 4.7 percent. These are all very positive things.
In addition, the statewide positive rate of completed tests has a 14-day rolling average of 4.1 percent – a drop from 16 percent in mid-November.”
He announced Friday that only two counties in the state had no active cases – Slope and Oliver. He also pointed out that the four most populous counties have more than 100 active cases. “Cass has 342 cases, Burleigh 204, Grand Forks 147 and Ward 160.
“Safe and effective vaccines are here and they are a key component of how we move back,” the governor said.
Still he advised caution at his press conference. “One in eight North Dakotans have contracted COVID,” he said. “Fortunately, we have seen 92,551 recover. Sadly, 1,373 individuals have passed away.”
In addition, Dr. Joshua Ranum of West River Health Service in Hettinger announced two advancements in the battle again the coronavirus for the North Dakota residents – antibodies and vaccinations.
He explained that the use of antibodies helps the body’s defense battle against the more virulent and toxic invaders. “It gives our body’s immune system a head start. When used in high-risk patients, it basically gives the system that head start, buying critical time that their own natural immune system make their own antibodies and fight the disease,” he said.
Ranum said they have shown significant reductions in the severity of illness and in hospitalizations.
“Approximately ten percent of COVID-positive patients are winding up in the hospital. Only 3.5 percent of North Dakotans who have been treated have ended up in the hospital, which is over a 60 percent reduction in hospitalization.
“Some of the new numbers now are showing much better hospitalization rates – down as low as two percent in some series,” he explained at the press conference. There is a significant reduction in severity of the illness as well,” Ranum, a graduate of Scranton, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.