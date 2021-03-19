The Peace Garden State, its counties, cities and towns will be getting some assistance from the federal government to help cover the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its share of the recently passed American Rescue Plan will be an estimated $1.36 billion. That is slightly less than South Dakota ($1.37 billion), Montana ($1.37 billion), and the same as Wyoming’s total. Those estimates come from the House Oversight and Reform Committee and include grants for capital projects.
The states and local governments have lost tax revenues during the pandemic, forcing them to adapt to less revenue at every level.
According to the new Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, the recently approved legislation will help provide investments to struggling homeowners to pay their mortgages, property taxes and insurance. In addition, it will help with rental assistance and help fund broadband to schools and hospitals.
According to the National Farmers Union, the legislation will provide a lifeline for struggling Americans while also helping to improve the nation’s food system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.