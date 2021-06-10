A tornado watch has been issued for southwestern North Dakota, including Bowman, Slope, Golden Valley, Billings, Adams and Stark counties.
A little further north, a tornado warning has been issued near Williston.
According to the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, tornado watch was issued at 5:13 p.m. (MDT) and will end at 10 p.m. (MDT).
Severe thunderstorms are expected with very large hail up to softball size, damaging wind gusts to at least 80 mph, tornadoes, and heavy rain are possible. The greatest threat for large hail and tornadoes is in northwest into portions of southwest North Dakota.
The forecasters said there was also a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Windy, with a southeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 3 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 51 and windy, with a southeast wind 22 to 28 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
