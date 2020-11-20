Senior Samantha Oase has plans for the next few years – after the Scranton student has signed a letter of intent to play for the Black Hills State University Yellowjackets basketball program as a power forward starting in 2021.
The announcement was made on Facebook Nov. 11.
“I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Black Hills State University! A big thank you to the community for your continuous support over my years of playing basketball for the Nighthawks,” Oase said in her announcement.
“It means a lot when you guys come up and talk to me about basketball. I also wanted to thank my family for everything they’ve done for me, big shout out to Matt and Abby Oase for the nonstop inspiration and encouragement, my current and former teammates that make playing this sport so much fun, my ND Attack team with coach Jill Vote for making me a better player during the summer, and finally to Coach Pierce and Coach Kelner for making me the basketball player I am today. I wouldn’t be here without any of you.”
The Yellowjacket program was also happy with her decision as she added to a strong group of recruits.
“We are excited to officially welcome ... Samantha ... into our Yellow Jacket Women’s Basketball Family,” said BHSU head coach Mark Nore in a recent announcement of a group of seven players signing with the university program.
In addition to Oase, the program added Kalla Bertram of Winner High School in South Dakota, Natalie Holte of Shakopee in Minnesota, Alvina Pautz of Notre Dame Prep in Phoenix (Arizona), Kylie Sanger of Windsor in Colorado, Haylee Weathersby of Apollo in Glandale, Arizona and Tyler Whitlock of Holy Family School in Erie, Colorado.
“Sam can play multiple positions on the floor and fills the traditional role we look for in the post,” said Nore. “She plays with great toughness and energy. We love her ability to score in the paint and her willingness to rebound and do the little things. She is a fantastic young lady.”
As a member of the Hettinger-Scranton Public School co-op basketball team, the Reeder resident averaged 17.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game as a junior. She also totaled 69 blocks, 47 assists, and 62 steals her junior year. Oase was named to the First Team All-State team, the All-State Tournament team, and the All-Region 7 team in 2019 and 2020. She was named to the “A” Honor Roll all four years of high school.
“This group of young ladies are very enthusiastic as well as highly motivated both in the classroom and on the basketball court. We are excited about their energy and commitment to being outstanding student-athletes at Black Hills State University. We hit a home run with this recruiting class and could not be more excited about the young ladies we have signing with us. Every single one of these student athletes has very high character and a ton of talent. We would classify them as an elite group of people that have a tremendous upside and a passion for the game.”
The Yellow Jackets finished last season with a 17-11 and 14-9 and compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
