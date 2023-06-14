Oscilloscope Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Oscilloscope Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global oscilloscope market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Oscilloscope Industry?

According to the report, The global oscilloscope market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Oscilloscope?

Oscilloscopes refer to electronic test instruments that display varying signal voltages in detail and monitor changes with sensors. They are used to manufacture, design, and repair electronic equipment. Oscilloscopes are also utilized for advanced analysis, communication mask testing, digital debugging of intermittent signals, etc. The digital product variants with modern liquid crystal displays (LCD) enable detailed signal measurement, data storage, fast calculations, automated analysis, etc. At present, several manufacturers are developing handheld instruments that rely on electrically isolated floating inputs and are battery-powered.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Oscilloscope industry?

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders and improving diagnostic modalities represent some of the primary factors driving the oscilloscope market. Healthcare professionals utilize oscilloscopes for diagnostic approaches, including monitoring the patients’ brain waves and heartbeat. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on driver safety and rising consumer preferences for comfortable riding experience are further propelling the product demand in the automotive sector. Oscilloscopes help troubleshoot potential problems and inconsistencies in the communication data stream, solenoids, sensors, ignition system, actuators, etc. Besides this, the escalating demand for consumer electronics is also contributing to the increased sales of oscilloscopes as they are used to measure waveforms in devices, such as computers, televisions, radios, etc. Furthermore, the elevating cybersecurity concerns in the defense and aerospace industries to achieve accurate measurements are anticipated to strengthen the market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Analog

Digital

PC based

Breakup by Bandwidth:

Less than 1Gz

1.1Gz to 8Gz

8.1Gz to 32Gz

Others

Breakup by Probe Type:

Active Oscilloscope Probe

Passive Oscilloscope Probe

Current Probes

Breakup by End User:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

B&K Precision Corporation

Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments Corporation

Pico Technology Limited

Rigol Technologies Co. Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Teledyne LeCroy Inc. (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

