After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Supper came back strong Sunday in Amidon.
According to organizers, well more than 100 people stopped by the Lebanon Lutheran Church in downtown Amidon to sample the green pancakes, sausages and scrambled eggs meal.
The church was adorned again in displays of Leprechauns, while the kitchen crew wore green hats for the occasion.
There even were chocolate gold coins on the tables as after-supper snacks.
In addition to the large number of people stopping by for the annual fundraiser for the church, it was announced that the event had raised more than $2,000 again via the free will donation.
In 2019, the event also had drawn hundreds of people and raised more than $2,000.
