For one night, there was food, music and laughs in Solberg gymnasium.
For the music director at Bowman County High School, it was also a night of some surprises, both for her and the audience.
“It was awesome,” said Charmaine Martin, who handles music in the seventh through 12 level. “Every year the kids put on a great show. It is something different every year and just rise to the occasion. They get it done,” she said. “I am very proud of them.”
It drew another big crowd of parents and family, she explained. “They do that every year.”
When it comes to the surprises, there are some things that are changed before the final performance, she said.
“There are little things that they do in the skits ... acting out or even adding things into the song. Sometimes they surprise me and just add more things. It is fun to watch.
“There is a lot of ad-libbing,” she adding noting there were lots of kid-pleasers – like the Pink Panther being chased by ‘Baby Shark’.
The students starting preparing for the performance in early January.
The Pops and Pasta Concert has been working with the Bowman Rotary for about a dozen years. “We have always done some kind of pops concert.
At the end of the show, she stopped to praise the performers, especially the ones who as seniors were making their final appearance in the concert.
“We thank the audience for supporting us year after year,” she added.
