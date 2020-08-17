Bowman County Emergency personnel are in the process of planning a large-scale exercise involving an active shooter in our Bowman County High School.
The exercise will involve local Law Enforcement, Ambulance, Fire and the Hospital personnel.
This is just a training exercise to better prepare emergency personnel to respond quickly and appropriately if such a tragic event should occur within our county.
We would like to utilize volunteers from the high school student body to participate as victims in this exercise. Their participation would be voluntary and with parental permission. The exercise will be conducted with stringent safety protocols in place, so that students would not be in danger.
No firearms will be allowed in this exercise, just the use of airsoft guns that only shoot plastic pellets will be utilized by law enforcement personnel.
The students would be utilizing theatrical makeup to simulate wounds to stress the responders, the ambulance crews will triage the students and some would be transported to Southwest Healthcare hospital so that they too can partake in the exercise.
It is not our intention to scare any members of our community by this exercise, but is our intention to be prepared if such an incident ever took place. The first responders of this county take pride in providing excellent service and care to our community, as such we have to train involving extremely stressful situations to prepare our minds and bodies to go where we have never been.
We are planning on doing the exercise on August 29th around noon at the Bowman Lutheran Church, as the school is unavailable due to COVID- 19 concerns.
Expect to see multiple emergency vehicles at the church, chaotic noise and people being loaded into the ambulances for transport to the hospital for their share of the exercise.
It is our intent to make this as real as we can, to induce stress on the responders.
Any questions or concerns can be answered by contacting the Sheriff’s office 523-5421
