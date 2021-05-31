The men and women from Bowman County who served in the military had their day Monday when the local American Legion Post held a memorial and laid a wreath at the Bowman Cemetery.
It may have been brief and windy, but the service went well, according to members of the post.
A wreath was laid in the American Legion section of the cemetery, with a salute.
The service was the latest in a long line of remembrance ceremonies over the years.
Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the military.
Originally called Decoration Day, from the early tradition of decorating graves with flowers, wreaths and flags, Memorial Day is a day for remembrance of those who have died in service to our country. It was first widely observed on May 30, 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of Civil War soldiers.
In 1966 the federal government declared Waterloo, in New York, as the official birthplace of Memorial Day.
Waterloo first celebrated the day on May 5, 1866. It was reportedly chosen because it hosted an annual, community-wide event, during which businesses closed and residents decorated the graves of soldiers with flowers and flags.
