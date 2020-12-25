It was a parade so nice they did it twice in Rhame Friday evening.
While the weather outside was frightful (to some), nearing 20 degrees on a clear night, it just meant warm gloves and clothes were needed for the event sponsored by the community’s Community Club.
The annual Parade of Lights took over downtown Rhame with the vehicles rolling down the main drag in the town two times in spite of 20-degree weather.
But the biggest draw was Santa who rode the first time through town, then climbed off and walked down the sidewalk meeting the parents and children along the way before stopping near the refreshment stand near The Waterhole.
(The Bowman County Pioneer has video of the parade posted on its Facebook page.)
