The Bowman Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Dakota Credit Union Thursday with the suspect caught later on Highway 12.
Information was provided from witnesses and was disseminated to area Law Enforcement Officers.
Area NDSP Trooper Denver Oas observed the suspect's vehicle based on the description from witnesses traveling East on Highway 12 and a pursuit ensued.
The subject was eventually apprehended with assisting agencies from the Bowman County Sheriffs Office and the Adam's County Sheriffs Office.
